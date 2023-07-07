Suzano S.A. (NYSE: SUZ) Is Worth Evaluating At $9.23

During the recent session, Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ)’s traded shares were 0.59 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.16. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $9.23, reflecting an intraday gain of 3.19% or $0.29. The 52-week high for the SUZ share is $11.09, that puts it down -20.15 from that peak though still a striking 19.18% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $7.46. The company’s market capitalization is $11.86B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.34 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.50 million shares over the past three months.

Suzano S.A. (SUZ) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.50. SUZ has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 15 analysts who have looked at this stock. 5 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 9 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.98.

Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ) trade information

Suzano S.A. (SUZ) registered a 3.19% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 3.19% in intraday trading to $9.23 this Thursday, 07/06/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 1.93%, and it has moved by -3.20% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 1.04%. The short interest in Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ) is 1.71 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.3 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $11.76, which implies an increase of 21.51% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $8.18 and $14.55 respectively. As a result, SUZ is trading at a discount of -57.64% off the target high and 11.38% off the low.

Suzano S.A. (SUZ) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Suzano S.A. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Suzano S.A. (SUZ) shares have gone down -0.05% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -33.24% against -25.80. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 3,166.70% this quarter and then drop -96.20% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -14.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.93 billion as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.77 billion by the end of Sep 2023.

While earnings are projected to return -58.50% in 2023, the next five years will return 10.30% per annum.

SUZ Dividends

Suzano S.A. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in August. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Suzano S.A. is 0.48, with the dividend yield indicating at 5.33 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ)’s Major holders

Suzano S.A. insiders own 0.00% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 2.97%, with the float percentage being 2.97%. Platinum Investment Management Ltd is the largest shareholder of the company, while 153 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 4.25 million shares (or 0.32% of all shares), a total value of $39.09 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 4.28 million shares, is of State Street Corporation’s that is approximately 0.32% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $39.36 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Suzano S.A. (SUZ) shares are SPDR (R) Idx Shares-SPDR Global Natural Resources ETF and Advisers Investment Tr-JOHCM Emerging Markets Opportunities Fd. Data provided on Mar 30, 2023 indicates that SPDR (R) Idx Shares-SPDR Global Natural Resources ETF owns about 3.92 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.05 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $36.02 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.48 million, or about 0.40% of the stock, which is worth about $13.62 million.