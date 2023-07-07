Should Exelixis Inc. (NASDAQ: EXEL) Revive After A -16.24% Drop From Highs?

During the last session, Exelixis Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)’s traded shares were 3.01 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.67. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $19.33, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.52% or $0.29. The 52-week high for the EXEL share is $22.47, that puts it down -16.24 from that peak though still a striking 23.07% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $14.87. The company’s market capitalization is $6.30B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.37 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.61 million shares over the past three months.

Exelixis Inc. (EXEL) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.90. EXEL has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 15 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 12 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.15.

Exelixis Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) trade information

Exelixis Inc. (EXEL) registered a 1.52% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.52% in intraday trading to $19.33 this Thursday, 07/06/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 1.79%, and it has moved by -0.77% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -13.20%. The short interest in Exelixis Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) is 6.87 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.77 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $25.14, which implies an increase of 23.11% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $17.00 and $32.00 respectively. As a result, EXEL is trading at a discount of -65.55% off the target high and 12.05% off the low.

Exelixis Inc. (EXEL) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Exelixis Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Exelixis Inc. (EXEL) shares have gone up 18.59% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 9.76% against 11.60. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to shrink -31.80% this quarter and then drop -26.10% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 13.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $446.14 million as predicted by 12 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 12 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $469.36 million by the end of Sep 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $419.43 million and $411.74 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 6.40% and then jump by 14.00% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 2.60%. While earnings are projected to return -21.60% in 2023, the next five years will return 27.10% per annum.

EXEL Dividends

Exelixis Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between August 01 and August 07. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Exelixis Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)’s Major holders

Exelixis Inc. insiders own 2.42% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 92.26%, with the float percentage being 94.55%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 548 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 36.21 million shares (or 11.12% of all shares), a total value of $700.02 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 33.12 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 10.17% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $640.19 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Exelixis Inc. (EXEL) shares are iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Feb 27, 2023 indicates that iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF owns about 10.04 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.10 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $194.17 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 9.85 million, or about 3.04% of the stock, which is worth about $190.31 million.