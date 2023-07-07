Risk-Tolerant Investors Should Take A Chance On Society Pass Incorporated (NASDAQ: SOPA)

During the recent session, Society Pass Incorporated (NASDAQ:SOPA)’s traded shares were 1.64 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.60. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $0.51, reflecting an intraday gain of 8.18% or $0.04. The 52-week high for the SOPA share is $3.14, that puts it down -515.69 from that peak though still a striking 7.84% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.47. The company’s market capitalization is $13.77M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.11 million shares, and the average trade volume was 100.90K shares over the past three months.

Society Pass Incorporated (SOPA) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. SOPA has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.21.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Society Pass Incorporated (NASDAQ:SOPA) trade information

Society Pass Incorporated (SOPA) registered a 8.18% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 8.18% in intraday trading to $0.51 this Thursday, 07/06/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 1.36%, and it has moved by -7.35% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -73.96%. The short interest in Society Pass Incorporated (NASDAQ:SOPA) is 0.16 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.51 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $2.75, which implies an increase of 81.45% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $2.75 and $2.75 respectively. As a result, SOPA is trading at a discount of -439.22% off the target high and -439.22% off the low.

Society Pass Incorporated (SOPA) estimates and forecasts

Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 32.30% this quarter and then jump 51.30% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 408.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $2.82 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $3.78 million by the end of Sep 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $499k and $2.05 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 465.10% and then jump by 84.40% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return 21.50% in 2023.

SOPA Dividends

Society Pass Incorporated is due to release its next quarterly earnings in August. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Society Pass Incorporated (NASDAQ:SOPA)’s Major holders

Society Pass Incorporated insiders own 36.75% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 3.01%, with the float percentage being 4.76%. swisspartners Ltd. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 26 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 0.15 million shares (or 0.53% of all shares), a total value of $0.15 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.15 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 0.53% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $0.15 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Society Pass Incorporated (SOPA) shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund owns about 96225.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.36 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $95262.0 market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 72444.0, or about 0.27% of the stock, which is worth about $79688.0.