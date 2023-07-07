Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE: QUOT) Rose 11.70% In Six Months, Here’s What We Should Expect Now

During the last session, Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT)’s traded shares were 4.19 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.06. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $3.82, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.26% or $0.01. The 52-week high for the QUOT share is $4.25, that puts it down -11.26 from that peak though still a striking 56.02% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.68. The company’s market capitalization is $376.88M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 3.53 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.12 million shares over the past three months.

Quotient Technology Inc. (QUOT) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3.00. QUOT has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 2 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 0 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $Duos Technologies Group, Inc.

Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT) trade information

Quotient Technology Inc. (QUOT) registered a 0.26% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.26% in intraday trading to $3.82 this Thursday, 07/06/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -1.29%, and it has moved by 26.49% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 19.75%. The short interest in Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT) is 1.42 million shares and it means that shorts have 4.72 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $4.00, which implies an increase of 4.5% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $4.00 and $4.00 respectively. As a result, QUOT is trading at a discount of -4.71% off the target high and -4.71% off the low.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -36.50%. While earnings are projected to return -64.10% in 2023, the next five years will return 20.00% per annum.

QUOT Dividends

Quotient Technology Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between August 07 and August 11. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT)’s Major holders

Quotient Technology Inc. insiders own 10.44% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 74.81%, with the float percentage being 83.53%. Engaged Capital, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 166 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 8.11 million shares (or 8.22% of all shares), a total value of $26.59 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 7.06 million shares, is of Lynrock Lake LP’s that is approximately 7.15% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $23.15 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Quotient Technology Inc. (QUOT) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. Data provided on Dec 30, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 2.44 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.50 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $8.37 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.05 million, or about 2.10% of the stock, which is worth about $7.76 million.