Quantum-Si incorporated (NASDAQ: QSI)’s 13.87% Gain This Week Just Tells Us Something New

During the last session, Quantum-Si incorporated (NASDAQ:QSI)’s traded shares were 1.22 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.31. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.97, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.48% or -$0.05. The 52-week high for the QSI share is $4.43, that puts it down -124.87 from that peak though still a striking 30.96% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.36. The company’s market capitalization is $282.03M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.1 million shares, and the average trade volume was 627.93K shares over the past three months.

Quantum-Si incorporated (NASDAQ:QSI) trade information

Quantum-Si incorporated (QSI) registered a -2.48% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -2.48% in intraday trading to $1.97 this Thursday, 07/06/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 13.87%, and it has moved by 18.67% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -26.77%. The short interest in Quantum-Si incorporated (NASDAQ:QSI) is 3.24 million shares and it means that shorts have 7.22 day(s) to cover.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Quantum-Si incorporated (QSI) estimates and forecasts

Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to shrink -200.00% this quarter and then drop -200.00% in the quarter after that.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $400k as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $900k by the end of Sep 2023.

While earnings are projected to return -38.10% in 2023.

QSI Dividends

Quantum-Si incorporated is due to release its next quarterly earnings between August 07 and August 11. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Quantum-Si incorporated (NASDAQ:QSI)’s Major holders

Quantum-Si incorporated insiders own 15.99% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 41.29%, with the float percentage being 49.16%. ARK Investment Management, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 141 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 11.7 million shares (or 9.62% of all shares), a total value of $23.05 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 6.08 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 5.00% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $11.99 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Quantum-Si incorporated (QSI) shares are ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2023 indicates that ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF owns about 11.6 million shares. This amounts to just over 9.67 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $22.85 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.94 million, or about 2.45% of the stock, which is worth about $5.79 million.