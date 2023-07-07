Paramount Group Inc. (NYSE: PGRE) Is Worth A Look At Current Prices?

During the last session, Paramount Group Inc. (NYSE:PGRE)’s traded shares were 2.91 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.21. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $4.33, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.26% or -$0.1. The 52-week high for the PGRE share is $7.95, that puts it down -83.6 from that peak though still a striking 9.93% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.90. The company’s market capitalization is $955.11M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.65 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.07 million shares over the past three months.

Paramount Group Inc. (PGRE) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3.10. PGRE has a Sell rating from 2 analyst(s) out of 7 analysts who have looked at this stock. 4 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.01.

Paramount Group Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) trade information

Paramount Group Inc. (PGRE) registered a -2.26% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -2.26% in intraday trading to $4.33 this Thursday, 07/06/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -5.46%, and it has moved by -1.59% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -41.72%. The short interest in Paramount Group Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) is 13.69 million shares and it means that shorts have 9.35 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $4.70, which implies an increase of 7.87% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $3.00 and $7.00 respectively. As a result, PGRE is trading at a discount of -61.66% off the target high and 30.72% off the low.

Paramount Group Inc. (PGRE) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Paramount Group Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Paramount Group Inc. (PGRE) shares have gone down -26.73% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at -5.10% against -5.90.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $188.22 million as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $186.88 million by the end of Sep 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $185.52 million and $185.3 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 1.50% and then jump by 0.90% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -19.60%. While earnings are projected to return -76.50% in 2023.

PGRE Dividends

Paramount Group Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between July 24 and July 28. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Paramount Group Inc. is 0.14, with the dividend yield indicating at 3.23 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Paramount Group Inc. (NYSE:PGRE)’s Major holders

Paramount Group Inc. insiders own 15.85% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 68.51%, with the float percentage being 81.42%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 255 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 27.94 million shares (or 12.86% of all shares), a total value of $120.98 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 26.78 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 12.33% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $115.96 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Paramount Group Inc. (PGRE) shares are Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jan 30, 2023 indicates that Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund owns about 8.05 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.70 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $34.84 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 5.91 million, or about 2.72% of the stock, which is worth about $25.61 million.