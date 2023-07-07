One More Stock Investors Ought To Pay Attention To Is CISO Global Inc. (NASDAQ: CISO)

During the last session, CISO Global Inc. (NASDAQ:CISO)’s traded shares were 1.0 million. The 52-week high for the CISO share is $4.75, that puts it down -2538.89 from that peak though still a striking 5.56% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.17. The company’s market capitalization is $26.51M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.44 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.87 million shares over the past three months.

CISO Global Inc. (CISO) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. CISO has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.05.

CISO Global Inc. (NASDAQ:CISO) trade information

CISO Global Inc. (CISO) registered a -1.95% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.95% in intraday trading to $0.18 this Thursday, 07/06/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 0.40%, and it has moved by -11.20% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -95.30%. The short interest in CISO Global Inc. (NASDAQ:CISO) is 3.71 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.85 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $1.00, which implies an increase of 82.0% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $1.00 and $1.00 respectively. As a result, CISO is trading at a discount of -455.56% off the target high and -455.56% off the low.

CISO Global Inc. (CISO) estimates and forecasts

In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 39.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $14.5 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $16.58 million by the end of Sep 2023.

While earnings are projected to return 26.30% in 2023.

CISO Dividends

CISO Global Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in August. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

CISO Global Inc. (NASDAQ:CISO)’s Major holders

CISO Global Inc. insiders own 58.97% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 4.65%, with the float percentage being 11.34%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 65 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 1.62 million shares (or 1.05% of all shares), a total value of $0.55 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.13 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 0.73% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $0.38 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of CISO Global Inc. (CISO) shares are iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Feb 27, 2023 indicates that iShares Russell 2000 ETF owns about 0.9 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.77 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.51 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.54 million, or about 0.46% of the stock, which is worth about $1.39 million.