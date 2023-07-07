NuScale Power Corporation (NYSE: SMR) Declined -13.82% Over The Last Month – Are There Ways To Succeed From This Decline?

During the last session, NuScale Power Corporation (NYSE:SMR)’s traded shares were 1.05 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.78. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $6.67, reflecting an intraday loss of -3.47% or -$0.24. The 52-week high for the SMR share is $15.85, that puts it down -137.63 from that peak though still a striking 3.9% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $6.41. The company’s market capitalization is $1.48B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.5 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.06 million shares over the past three months.

NuScale Power Corporation (SMR) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.20. SMR has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 3 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

The stock plummet -3.47% in intraday trading to $6.67 this Thursday, 07/06/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 0.00%, and it has moved by -13.82% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -36.23%. The short interest in NuScale Power Corporation (NYSE:SMR) is 7.53 million shares and it means that shorts have 5.99 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $13.83, which implies an increase of 51.77% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $9.00 and $18.00 respectively. As a result, SMR is trading at a discount of -169.87% off the target high and -34.93% off the low.

Statistics show that NuScale Power Corporation has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. NuScale Power Corporation (SMR) shares have gone down -34.86% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 60.00% against 8.20. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 647.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $5.5 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $15.5 million by the end of Jun 2023.

While earnings are projected to return 79.10% in 2023.

NuScale Power Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings in August. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

