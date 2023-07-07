Now Is A Good Time To Buy Cameco Corporation (NYSE: CCJ)

During the last session, Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ)’s traded shares were 4.93 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.98. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $29.29, reflecting an intraday loss of -3.97% or -$1.21. The 52-week high for the CCJ share is $33.00, that puts it down -12.67 from that peak though still a striking 30.52% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $20.35. The company’s market capitalization is $12.32B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 4.08 million shares, and the average trade volume was 4.30 million shares over the past three months.

Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) trade information

Cameco Corporation (CCJ) registered a -3.97% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -3.97% in intraday trading to $29.29 this Thursday, 07/06/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -2.43%, and it has moved by -5.18% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 39.34%. The short interest in Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) is 17.75 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.34 day(s) to cover.

Cameco Corporation (CCJ) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Cameco Corporation has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Cameco Corporation (CCJ) shares have gone up 27.68% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 256.00% against 9.80. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to shrink -15.40% this quarter and then jump 550.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 37.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $362.12 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $383.82 million by the end of Sep 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $418.51 million and $271.3 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -13.50% and then jump by 41.50% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 19.10%. While earnings are projected to return 185.10% in 2023.

CCJ Dividends

Cameco Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings in August. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Cameco Corporation is 0.09, with the dividend yield indicating at 0.30 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ)’s Major holders

Cameco Corporation insiders own 0.12% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 69.59%, with the float percentage being 69.67%. FMR, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 736 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 21.3 million shares (or 4.92% of all shares), a total value of $557.48 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 15.01 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 3.47% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $392.78 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Cameco Corporation (CCJ) shares are Global X Fds-Global X Uranium ETF and Capital World Growth and Income Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2023 indicates that Global X Fds-Global X Uranium ETF owns about 13.47 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.11 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $352.48 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 11.45 million, or about 2.64% of the stock, which is worth about $299.54 million.