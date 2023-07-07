Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE: NAT)’s 5.31% Gain This Week Just Tells Us Something New

During the recent session, Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT)’s traded shares were 1.06 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.11. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $3.77, reflecting an intraday gain of 3.86% or $0.14. The 52-week high for the NAT share is $4.65, that puts it down -23.34 from that peak though still a striking 51.46% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.83. The company’s market capitalization is $738.89M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.42 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.48 million shares over the past three months.

Nordic American Tankers Limited (NAT) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. NAT has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 6 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 5 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.14.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) trade information

Nordic American Tankers Limited (NAT) registered a 3.86% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 3.86% in intraday trading to $3.77 this Thursday, 07/06/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 5.31%, and it has moved by 5.01% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 102.69%. The short interest in Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) is 8.21 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.8 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $4.93, which implies an increase of 23.53% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $4.00 and $6.00 respectively. As a result, NAT is trading at a discount of -59.15% off the target high and -6.1% off the low.

Nordic American Tankers Limited (NAT) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Nordic American Tankers Limited has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Nordic American Tankers Limited (NAT) shares have gone up 30.00% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 800.00% against -18.40. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 800.00% this quarter and then jump 80.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 73.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $67.76 million as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $57.91 million by the end of Sep 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $34.75 million and $48.59 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 95.00% and then jump by 19.20% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 15.30%. While earnings are projected to return 107.10% in 2023, the next five years will return 5.00% per annum.

NAT Dividends

Nordic American Tankers Limited is due to release its next quarterly earnings between August 28 and September 01. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Nordic American Tankers Limited is 0.38, with the dividend yield indicating at 10.47 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT)’s Major holders

Nordic American Tankers Limited insiders own 2.75% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 42.04%, with the float percentage being 43.23%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 247 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 12.12 million shares (or 5.80% of all shares), a total value of $45.69 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 7.11 million shares, is of Morgan Stanley’s that is approximately 3.41% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $26.81 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Nordic American Tankers Limited (NAT) shares are iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Allspring Special Small Cap Value Fund. Data provided on Feb 27, 2023 indicates that iShares Russell 2000 ETF owns about 4.51 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.33 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $17.02 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3.24 million, or about 1.67% of the stock, which is worth about $12.21 million.