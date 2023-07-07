NanoString Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: NSTG) Fall -54.46% In Six Months, Here’s What We Should Expect Now

During the last session, NanoString Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG)’s traded shares were 1.3 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.52. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $3.57, reflecting an intraday loss of -7.51% or -$0.29. The 52-week high for the NSTG share is $18.51, that puts it down -418.49 from that peak though still a striking -5.88% loss since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.78. The company’s market capitalization is $168.15M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.27 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.16 million shares over the past three months.

NanoString Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) trade information

NanoString Technologies Inc. (NSTG) registered a -7.51% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -7.51% in intraday trading to $3.57, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -9.62%, and it has moved by -37.37% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -74.68%. The short interest in NanoString Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) is 6.6 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.58 day(s) to cover.

NanoString Technologies Inc. (NSTG) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that NanoString Technologies Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. NanoString Technologies Inc. (NSTG) shares have gone down -54.46% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 26.74% against 20.00. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 21.20% this quarter and then jump 31.60% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 40.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $41.38 million as predicted by 6 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 6 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $48.44 million by the end of Sep 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $32.22 million and $29.54 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 28.40% and then jump by 64.00% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -69.30%. While earnings are projected to return -35.10% in 2023.

NSTG Dividends

NanoString Technologies Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in August. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

NanoString Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG)’s Major holders

NanoString Technologies Inc. insiders own 1.18% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 104.64%, with the float percentage being 105.89%. Wellington Management Group, LLP is the largest shareholder of the company, while 242 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 4.92 million shares (or 10.39% of all shares), a total value of $48.67 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 4.76 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 10.06% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $47.12 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of NanoString Technologies Inc. (NSTG) shares are Vanguard Specialized-Health Care Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jan 30, 2023 indicates that Vanguard Specialized-Health Care Fund owns about 1.42 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.03 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $14.99 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.41 million, or about 3.01% of the stock, which is worth about $11.24 million.