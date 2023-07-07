Myomo Inc. (AMEX: MYO) Is Up 50.0% From Its 52-Week Low; YTD, It Is Up 44.70% – What To Do Now

During the last session, Myomo Inc. (AMEX:MYO)’s traded shares were 2.46 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.85. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.74, reflecting an intraday gain of 19.37% or $0.12. The 52-week high for the MYO share is $2.31, that puts it down -212.16 from that peak though still a striking 50.0% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.37. The company’s market capitalization is $16.15M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.97 million shares, and the average trade volume was 343.51K shares over the past three months.

Myomo Inc. (MYO) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. MYO has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 4 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 4 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.04.

Myomo Inc. (AMEX:MYO) trade information

Myomo Inc. (MYO) registered a 19.37% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 19.37% in intraday trading to $0.74 this Thursday, 07/06/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 47.97%, and it has moved by 30.97% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -56.47%. The short interest in Myomo Inc. (AMEX:MYO) is 43360.0 shares and it means that shorts have 0.19 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $3.95, which implies an increase of 81.27% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $1.75 and $8.00 respectively. As a result, MYO is trading at a discount of -981.08% off the target high and -136.49% off the low.

Myomo Inc. (MYO) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Myomo Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Myomo Inc. (MYO) shares have gone up 42.47% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 79.61% against 20.00. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 90.50% this quarter and then jump 80.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 22.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $5.74 million as predicted by 5 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 5 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $4.83 million by the end of Sep 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $3.68 million and $3.97 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 56.10% and then jump by 21.70% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 55.60%. While earnings are projected to return 19.50% in 2023, the next five years will return -0.47% per annum.

MYO Dividends

Myomo Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between August 01 and August 07. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Myomo Inc. (AMEX:MYO)’s Major holders

Myomo Inc. insiders own 12.95% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 21.69%, with the float percentage being 24.92%. AIGH Capital Management LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 23 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 2.0 million shares (or 9.56% of all shares), a total value of $1.48 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.25 million shares, is of Worth Venture Partners, Llc’s that is approximately 1.17% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $0.18 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Myomo Inc. (MYO) shares are Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Fund and Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2022 indicates that Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Fund owns about 83910.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.40 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $62093.0 market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 56600.0, or about 0.27% of the stock, which is worth about $41884.0.