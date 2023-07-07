Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ: MNST): Is It Possible To Be Up 11.51% YTD And Still Lose Money

During the last session, Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ:MNST)’s traded shares were 5.51 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.84. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $56.61, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.63% or -$0.36. The 52-week high for the MNST share is $60.47, that puts it down -6.82 from that peak though still a striking 24.38% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $42.81. The company’s market capitalization is $58.98B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 4.39 million shares, and the average trade volume was 4.14 million shares over the past three months.

Monster Beverage Corporation (MNST) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.20. MNST has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 25 analysts who have looked at this stock. 10 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 13 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.39.

Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ:MNST) trade information

Monster Beverage Corporation (MNST) registered a -0.63% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.63% in intraday trading to $56.61 this Thursday, 07/06/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -0.94%, and it has moved by -4.47% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 17.80%. The short interest in Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ:MNST) is 9.9 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.42 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $62.45, which implies an increase of 9.35% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $55.00 and $67.00 respectively. As a result, MNST is trading at a discount of -18.35% off the target high and 2.84% off the low.

Monster Beverage Corporation (MNST) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Monster Beverage Corporation has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Monster Beverage Corporation (MNST) shares have gone up 11.74% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 37.50% against 22.50. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 56.00% this quarter and then jump 33.30% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 13.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.86 billion as predicted by 15 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 15 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.85 billion by the end of Sep 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $1.66 billion and $1.65 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 12.70% and then jump by 12.10% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 24.50%. While earnings are projected to return -13.10% in 2023, the next five years will return 25.68% per annum.

MNST Dividends

Monster Beverage Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings between August 02 and August 07. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ:MNST)’s Major holders

Monster Beverage Corporation insiders own 28.02% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 67.73%, with the float percentage being 94.11%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 1,221 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 63.07 million shares (or 6.31% of all shares), a total value of $3.57 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 53.16 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 5.32% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $3.01 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Monster Beverage Corporation (MNST) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 22.19 million shares. This amounts to just over 4.25 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.26 billion market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 17.61 million, or about 3.37% of the stock, which is worth about $996.78 million.