Lowe’s Companies Inc. (NYSE: LOW):The Stock Was Up 20.29 Percent From Its Lows On Thursday, So What’s To Come?

During the last session, Lowe’s Companies Inc. (NYSE:LOW)’s traded shares were 2.83 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.08. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $221.42, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.80% or -$4.07. The 52-week high for the LOW share is $226.95, that puts it down -2.5 from that peak though still a striking 20.29% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $176.50. The company’s market capitalization is $129.57B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 3.09 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.94 million shares over the past three months.

Lowe’s Companies Inc. (LOW) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.30. LOW has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 35 analysts who have looked at this stock. 15 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 3 suggest Overweight, and 16 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $4.49.

Lowe’s Companies Inc. (NYSE:LOW) trade information

Lowe’s Companies Inc. (LOW) registered a -1.80% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.80% in intraday trading to $221.42 this Thursday, 07/06/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -0.49%, and it has moved by 7.08% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 23.09%. The short interest in Lowe’s Companies Inc. (NYSE:LOW) is 11.46 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.65 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $231.69, which implies an increase of 4.43% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $154.00 and $290.00 respectively. As a result, LOW is trading at a discount of -30.97% off the target high and 30.45% off the low.

Lowe’s Companies Inc. (LOW) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Lowe’s Companies Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Lowe’s Companies Inc. (LOW) shares have gone up 11.24% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at -3.67% against -9.70. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to shrink -3.90% this quarter and then drop -4.90% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -9.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $25.01 billion as predicted by 23 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 23 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $21.18 billion by the end of Oct 2023.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 19.80%. While earnings are projected to return -15.50% in 2023, the next five years will return 6.35% per annum.

LOW Dividends

Lowe’s Companies Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on August 22. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Lowe’s Companies Inc. is 4.40, with the dividend yield indicating at 1.99 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Lowe’s Companies Inc. (NYSE:LOW)’s Major holders

Lowe’s Companies Inc. insiders own 0.10% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 77.48%, with the float percentage being 77.55%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 2,841 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 53.44 million shares (or 9.12% of all shares), a total value of $11.83 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 43.68 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 7.45% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $9.67 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Lowe’s Companies Inc. (LOW) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 18.38 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.08 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $4.07 billion market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 14.35 million, or about 2.41% of the stock, which is worth about $3.18 billion.