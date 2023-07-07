Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE: JCI) Investing Potential Is $66.86

During the last session, Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)’s traded shares were 2.9 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.24. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $66.86, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.43% or -$0.29. The 52-week high for the JCI share is $69.60, that puts it down -4.1 from that peak though still a striking 31.92% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $45.52. The company’s market capitalization is $45.52B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 3.62 million shares, and the average trade volume was 3.76 million shares over the past three months.

Johnson Controls International plc (JCI) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.10. JCI has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 22 analysts who have looked at this stock. 5 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 3 suggest Overweight, and 14 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $1.03.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) trade information

Johnson Controls International plc (JCI) registered a -0.43% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.43% in intraday trading to $66.86 this Thursday, 07/06/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 0.09%, and it has moved by 8.21% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 38.89%. The short interest in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) is 5.67 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.43 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $73.21, which implies an increase of 8.67% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $66.00 and $86.00 respectively. As a result, JCI is trading at a discount of -28.63% off the target high and 1.29% off the low.

Johnson Controls International plc (JCI) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Johnson Controls International plc has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Johnson Controls International plc (JCI) shares have gone up 3.27% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 19.00% against 19.50. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 21.20% this quarter and then jump 14.10% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 7.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $7.2 billion as predicted by 15 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 15 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $7.28 billion by the end of Sep 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $6.61 billion and $6.72 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 8.80% and then jump by 8.20% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 25.20%. While earnings are projected to return 4.40% in 2023, the next five years will return 15.61% per annum.

JCI Dividends

Johnson Controls International plc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between July 31 and August 04. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Johnson Controls International plc is 1.48, with the dividend yield indicating at 2.21 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)’s Major holders

Johnson Controls International plc insiders own 0.26% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 93.25%, with the float percentage being 93.50%. Dodge & Cox Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 1,407 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 62.22 million shares (or 9.07% of all shares), a total value of $3.75 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 60.25 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 8.78% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $3.63 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Johnson Controls International plc (JCI) shares are Dodge & Cox Stock Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2022 indicates that Dodge & Cox Stock Fund owns about 31.79 million shares. This amounts to just over 5.14 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $2.03 billion market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 20.88 million, or about 3.38% of the stock, which is worth about $1.34 billion.