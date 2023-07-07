Is Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE: HBM) Still A Buy After plugging 4.38% Last Week?

During the recent session, Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM)’s traded shares were 2.87 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.98. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $4.84, reflecting an intraday gain of 6.44% or $0.29. The 52-week high for the HBM share is $6.34, that puts it down -30.99 from that peak though still a striking 36.36% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.08. The company’s market capitalization is $2.32B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.8 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.12 million shares over the past three months.

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.90. HBM has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 16 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 3 suggest Overweight, and 11 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.1.

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) trade information

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM) registered a 6.44% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 6.44% in intraday trading to $4.84 this Thursday, 07/06/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 4.38%, and it has moved by 2.83% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 28.12%. The short interest in Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) is 11.38 million shares and it means that shorts have 7.09 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $7.51, which implies an increase of 35.55% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $5.43 and $8.58 respectively. As a result, HBM is trading at a discount of -77.27% off the target high and -12.19% off the low.

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Hudbay Minerals Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM) shares have gone down -7.22% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 490.00% against 9.90. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to shrink -16.70% this quarter and then jump 580.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 17.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $395.96 million as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $524.97 million by the end of Sep 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $415.45 million and $283.08 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -4.70% and then jump by 85.40% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -14.10%. While earnings are projected to return 128.70% in 2023.

HBM Dividends

Hudbay Minerals Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between August 07 and August 11. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Hudbay Minerals Inc. is 0.02, with the dividend yield indicating at 0.44 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM)’s Major holders

Hudbay Minerals Inc. insiders own 0.09% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 66.32%, with the float percentage being 66.38%. GMT Capital Corp is the largest shareholder of the company, while 240 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 30.78 million shares (or 8.89% of all shares), a total value of $161.59 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 21.76 million shares, is of Waterton Global Resource Management, Inc.’s that is approximately 6.28% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $114.22 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM) shares are Global X Fds-Global X Copper Miners ETF and DFA International Small Cap Value Portfolio. Data provided on Mar 30, 2023 indicates that Global X Fds-Global X Copper Miners ETF owns about 5.22 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.99 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $27.38 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 4.41 million, or about 1.68% of the stock, which is worth about $25.56 million.