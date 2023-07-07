Is EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ: EDTX) Worth What Its Shareholders Think It Is?

During the last session, EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:EDTX)’s traded shares were 2.77 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.13. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $22.95, reflecting an intraday gain of 94.05% or $11.12. The 52-week high for the EDTX share is $41.64, that puts it down -81.44 from that peak though still a striking 59.13% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $9.38. The company’s market capitalization is $75.05M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.34 million shares, and the average trade volume was 228.39K shares over the past three months.

EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:EDTX) trade information

EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II (EDTX) registered a 94.05% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 94.05% in intraday trading to $22.95 this Thursday, 07/06/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 74.00%, and it has moved by 111.52% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 129.27%. The short interest in EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:EDTX) is 1460.0 shares and it means that shorts have 0.01 day(s) to cover.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

EDTX Dividends

EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II is due to release its next quarterly earnings between August 30 and September 03. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:EDTX)’s Major holders

EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II insiders own 91.28% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 15.49%, with the float percentage being 177.55%. LMR Partners LLP is the largest shareholder of the company, while 9 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 0.12 million shares (or 3.94% of all shares), a total value of $2.85 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 75372.0 shares, is of HRT Financial LP’s that is approximately 2.39% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $1.73 million.

Data provided on Feb 27, 2023 indicates that Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund owns about 600.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.02 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $13770.0 market value.