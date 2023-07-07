Investing In Global Payments Inc. (NYSE: GPN) Does Not Require High Risk Tolerance

During the last session, Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)’s traded shares were 3.74 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.99. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $105.26, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.48% or $0.5. The 52-week high for the GPN share is $136.88, that puts it down -30.04 from that peak though still a striking 12.34% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $92.27. The company’s market capitalization is $27.59B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.02 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.32 million shares over the past three months.

Global Payments Inc. (GPN) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. GPN has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 37 analysts who have looked at this stock. 8 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 5 suggest Overweight, and 23 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $Global Payments Inc.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) trade information

Global Payments Inc. (GPN) registered a 0.48% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.48% in intraday trading to $105.26 this Thursday, 07/06/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 8.47%, and it has moved by 7.30% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -5.87%. The short interest in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) is 4.51 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.67 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $136.72, which implies an increase of 23.01% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $89.00 and $208.00 respectively. As a result, GPN is trading at a discount of -97.61% off the target high and 15.45% off the low.

Global Payments Inc. (GPN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Global Payments Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Global Payments Inc. (GPN) shares have gone up 5.05% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 11.27% against 12.80.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -27.30%. While earnings are projected to return -87.70% in 2023, the next five years will return 14.55% per annum.

GPN Dividends

Global Payments Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in August. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Global Payments Inc. is 1.00, with the dividend yield indicating at 0.95 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)’s Major holders

Global Payments Inc. insiders own 1.12% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 89.22%, with the float percentage being 90.23%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 1,175 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 25.44 million shares (or 9.71% of all shares), a total value of $2.68 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 18.83 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 7.19% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $1.98 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Global Payments Inc. (GPN) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 7.85 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.98 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $779.99 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 5.97 million, or about 2.26% of the stock, which is worth about $593.03 million.