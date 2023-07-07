IGC Pharma Inc. (AMEX: IGC) At Current Prices: Is It Worth Investing In?

During the recent session, IGC Pharma Inc. (AMEX:IGC)’s traded shares were 0.49 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 3.31. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $0.37, reflecting an intraday gain of 12.18% or $0.04. The 52-week high for the IGC share is $0.74, that puts it down -100.0 from that peak though still a striking 24.32% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.28. The company’s market capitalization is $17.13M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.11 million shares, and the average trade volume was 116.52K shares over the past three months.

IGC Pharma Inc. (AMEX:IGC) trade information

IGC Pharma Inc. (IGC) registered a 12.18% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 12.18% in intraday trading to $0.37 this Thursday, 07/06/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 17.71%, and it has moved by 21.84% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -28.04%. The short interest in IGC Pharma Inc. (AMEX:IGC) is 0.87 million shares and it means that shorts have 6.65 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $3.05, which implies an increase of 87.87% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $3.05 and $3.05 respectively. As a result, IGC is trading at a discount of -724.32% off the target high and -724.32% off the low.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -32.80%. While earnings are projected to return -43.10% in 2023.

IGC Dividends

IGC Pharma Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between July 07 and July 10. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

IGC Pharma Inc. (AMEX:IGC)’s Major holders

IGC Pharma Inc. insiders own 17.13% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 5.55%, with the float percentage being 6.70%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 26 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 0.76 million shares (or 1.42% of all shares), a total value of $0.26 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.65 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 1.22% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $0.22 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of IGC Pharma Inc. (IGC) shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund owns about 0.63 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.59 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.22 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.18 million, or about 0.45% of the stock, which is worth about $62162.0.