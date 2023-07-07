Icosavax Inc. (NASDAQ: ICVX): Is It Possible To Be Up 15.62% YTD And Still Lose Money

During the recent session, Icosavax Inc. (NASDAQ:ICVX)’s traded shares were 0.85 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.42. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $9.18, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.21% or $0.11. The 52-week high for the ICVX share is $16.45, that puts it down -79.19 from that peak though still a striking 75.16% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.28. The company’s market capitalization is $469.55M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.32 million shares, and the average trade volume was 212.04K shares over the past three months.

Icosavax Inc. (ICVX) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.40. ICVX has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 5 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 5 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.6.

Icosavax Inc. (NASDAQ:ICVX) trade information

Icosavax Inc. (ICVX) registered a 1.21% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.21% in intraday trading to $9.18 this Thursday, 07/06/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -9.56%, and it has moved by -7.18% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 20.63%. The short interest in Icosavax Inc. (NASDAQ:ICVX) is 2.13 million shares and it means that shorts have 9.36 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $23.33, which implies an increase of 60.65% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $15.00 and $30.00 respectively. As a result, ICVX is trading at a discount of -226.8% off the target high and -63.4% off the low.

Icosavax Inc. (ICVX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Icosavax Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Icosavax Inc. (ICVX) shares have gone up 21.75% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -5.63% against 11.70. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to shrink -5.30% this quarter and then drop -9.10% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -14.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $50k as predicted by 4 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $70k by the end of Sep 2023.

While earnings are projected to return 38.00% in 2023.

ICVX Dividends

Icosavax Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in August. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Icosavax Inc. (NASDAQ:ICVX)’s Major holders

Icosavax Inc. insiders own 12.11% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 81.92%, with the float percentage being 93.21%. FMR, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 104 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 6.0 million shares (or 14.49% of all shares), a total value of $34.82 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 5.96 million shares, is of RA Capital Management, L.P.’s that is approximately 14.40% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $34.59 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Icosavax Inc. (ICVX) shares are Fidelity Advisor Biotechnology Fund and Price (T.Rowe) Small-Cap Value Fund. Data provided on Feb 27, 2023 indicates that Fidelity Advisor Biotechnology Fund owns about 2.06 million shares. This amounts to just over 4.98 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $16.87 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.61 million, or about 3.89% of the stock, which is worth about $12.78 million.