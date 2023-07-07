IAMGOLD Corporation (NYSE: IAG) Stock Dropped -12.29% Over A Month – Is There Any Hope Of A Gain?

During the last session, IAMGOLD Corporation (NYSE:IAG)’s traded shares were 3.0 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.43. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $2.57, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.65% or -$0.07. The 52-week high for the IAG share is $3.34, that puts it down -29.96 from that peak though still a striking 64.2% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.92. The company’s market capitalization is $1.20B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.45 million shares, and the average trade volume was 3.79 million shares over the past three months.

IAMGOLD Corporation (IAG) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.70. IAG has a Sell rating from 2 analyst(s) out of 12 analysts who have looked at this stock. 6 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.01.

IAMGOLD Corporation (NYSE:IAG) trade information

IAMGOLD Corporation (IAG) registered a -2.65% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -2.65% in intraday trading to $2.57 this Thursday, 07/06/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 2.80%, and it has moved by -12.29% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 76.03%. The short interest in IAMGOLD Corporation (NYSE:IAG) is 6.96 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.01 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $3.31, which implies an increase of 22.36% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $1.75 and $4.46 respectively. As a result, IAG is trading at a discount of -73.54% off the target high and 31.91% off the low.

IAMGOLD Corporation (IAG) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that IAMGOLD Corporation has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. IAMGOLD Corporation (IAG) shares have gone up 1.98% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 142.86% against 21.70. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -3.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $224.01 million as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $240.19 million by the end of Sep 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $334 million and $297.85 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -32.90% and then drop by -19.40% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -16.00%. While earnings are projected to return 38.70% in 2023.

IAG Dividends

IAMGOLD Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings between August 01 and August 07. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

IAMGOLD Corporation (NYSE:IAG)’s Major holders

IAMGOLD Corporation insiders own 0.03% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 69.28%, with the float percentage being 69.31%. Van Eck Associates Corporation is the largest shareholder of the company, while 232 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 51.17 million shares (or 10.64% of all shares), a total value of $131.52 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 33.23 million shares, is of Smith (Donald) & Company Inc.’s that is approximately 6.91% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $85.39 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of IAMGOLD Corporation (IAG) shares are VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Gold Miners ETF and VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF. Data provided on Mar 30, 2023 indicates that VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Gold Miners ETF owns about 28.06 million shares. This amounts to just over 5.83 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $72.11 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 18.27 million, or about 3.80% of the stock, which is worth about $46.96 million.