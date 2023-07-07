Huntsman Corporation (NYSE: HUN) Have Dropped -0.45% YTD, What Will Happen Next

During the recent session, Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN)’s traded shares were 0.71 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.15. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $27.35, reflecting an intraday gain of 2.95% or $0.78. The 52-week high for the HUN share is $33.46, that puts it down -22.34 from that peak though still a striking 14.0% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $23.52. The company’s market capitalization is $4.70B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.05 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.89 million shares over the past three months.

Huntsman Corporation (HUN) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.80. HUN has a Sell rating from 3 analyst(s) out of 23 analysts who have looked at this stock. 13 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 6 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.33.

Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN) trade information

Huntsman Corporation (HUN) registered a 2.95% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.95% in intraday trading to $27.35 this Thursday, 07/06/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 0.94%, and it has moved by 3.30% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -1.57%. The short interest in Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN) is 4.45 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.37 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $28.45, which implies an increase of 3.87% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $22.00 and $38.00 respectively. As a result, HUN is trading at a discount of -38.94% off the target high and 19.56% off the low.

Huntsman Corporation (HUN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Huntsman Corporation has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Huntsman Corporation (HUN) shares have gone down -6.29% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -55.59% against -12.60. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to shrink -74.20% this quarter and then drop -32.40% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -13.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.71 billion as predicted by 15 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 15 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.87 billion by the end of Sep 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $2.36 billion and $2.01 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -27.60% and then drop by -7.00% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 8.10%. While earnings are projected to return -50.90% in 2023, the next five years will return 6.67% per annum.

HUN Dividends

Huntsman Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings between July 31 and August 04. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Huntsman Corporation is 0.95, with the dividend yield indicating at 3.58 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN)’s Major holders

Huntsman Corporation insiders own 5.87% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 91.95%, with the float percentage being 97.68%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 537 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 18.81 million shares (or 10.38% of all shares), a total value of $514.75 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 13.44 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 7.42% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $367.77 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Huntsman Corporation (HUN) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Select Dividend ETF. Data provided on Dec 30, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 5.26 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.86 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $144.59 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 4.65 million, or about 2.53% of the stock, which is worth about $136.51 million.