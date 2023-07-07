How Will Stronghold Digital Mining Inc. (NASDAQ: SDIG) Look After It Drops -436.07% From Its Highs?

During the recent session, Stronghold Digital Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SDIG)’s traded shares were 0.63 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.98. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $7.07, reflecting an intraday gain of 14.59% or $0.9. The 52-week high for the SDIG share is $37.90, that puts it down -436.07 from that peak though still a striking 49.36% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.58. The company’s market capitalization is $34.00M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.46 million shares, and the average trade volume was 243.17K shares over the past three months.

Stronghold Digital Mining Inc. (SDIG) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. SDIG has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 3 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$2.37.

Stronghold Digital Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SDIG) trade information

Stronghold Digital Mining Inc. (SDIG) registered a 14.59% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 14.59% in intraday trading to $7.07 this Thursday, 07/06/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 79.44%, and it has moved by 35.44% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -59.37%. The short interest in Stronghold Digital Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SDIG) is 0.18 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.04 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $3.67, which implies a decrease of -92.64% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $2.00 and $7.00 respectively. As a result, SDIG is trading at a premium of 0.99% off the target high and 71.71% off the low.

Stronghold Digital Mining Inc. (SDIG) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Stronghold Digital Mining Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Stronghold Digital Mining Inc. (SDIG) shares have gone up 65.69% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 92.81% against 18.90. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 71.10% this quarter and then jump 86.90% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -8.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $22.42 million as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $26.43 million by the end of Sep 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $29.18 million and $26.66 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -23.20% and then drop by -0.90% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return -516.40% in 2023.

SDIG Dividends

Stronghold Digital Mining Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in August. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Stronghold Digital Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SDIG)’s Major holders

The next largest institutional holding, with 26050.0 shares, is of Vident Investment Advisory, LLC’s that is approximately 0.05% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $0.16 million.