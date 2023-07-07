How Will Palo Alto Networks Inc. (NASDAQ: PANW) Look After It Drops -2.16% From Its Highs?

During the last session, Palo Alto Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)’s traded shares were 3.13 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.21. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $253.40, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.74% or -$4.48. The 52-week high for the PANW share is $258.88, that puts it down -2.16 from that peak though still a striking 47.82% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $132.22. The company’s market capitalization is $77.53B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 4.27 million shares, and the average trade volume was 5.50 million shares over the past three months.

Palo Alto Networks Inc. (PANW) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.80. PANW has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 43 analysts who have looked at this stock. 5 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 5 suggest Overweight, and 33 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $1.28.

Palo Alto Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) trade information

The stock plummet -1.74% in intraday trading to $253.40 this Thursday, 07/06/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -0.00%, and it has moved by 11.73% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 45.87%. The short interest in Palo Alto Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) is 20.64 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.17 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $249.56, which implies a decrease of -1.54% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $180.00 and $307.00 respectively. As a result, PANW is trading at a discount of -21.15% off the target high and 28.97% off the low.

Palo Alto Networks Inc. (PANW) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Palo Alto Networks Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Palo Alto Networks Inc. (PANW) shares have gone up 83.03% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 69.44% against 18.60. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 60.00% this quarter and then jump 34.90% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 25.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.96 billion as predicted by 34 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 32 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.93 billion by the end of Oct 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $1.55 billion and $1.55 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 26.30% and then jump by 24.40% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -3.90%. While earnings are projected to return 47.60% in 2023, the next five years will return 33.88% per annum.

PANW Dividends

Palo Alto Networks Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in August. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Palo Alto Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)’s Major holders