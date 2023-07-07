Holley Inc. (NYSE: HLLY) Shares Have Been Up About 102.83% Year-To-Date Since The Beginning Of 2023

During the last session, Holley Inc. (NYSE:HLLY)’s traded shares were 1.15 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.49. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $4.30, reflecting an intraday gain of 13.46% or $0.51. The 52-week high for the HLLY share is $12.68, that puts it down -194.88 from that peak though still a striking 56.28% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.88. The company’s market capitalization is $493.55M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.68 million shares, and the average trade volume was 464.32K shares over the past three months.

Holley Inc. (HLLY) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.40. HLLY has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 10 analysts who have looked at this stock. 5 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 4 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.06.

Holley Inc. (NYSE:HLLY) trade information

Holley Inc. (HLLY) registered a 13.46% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 13.46% in intraday trading to $4.30 this Thursday, 07/06/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 9.14%, and it has moved by 29.13% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -60.33%. The short interest in Holley Inc. (NYSE:HLLY) is 2.86 million shares and it means that shorts have 6.95 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $4.31, which implies an increase of 0.23% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $2.50 and $6.25 respectively. As a result, HLLY is trading at a discount of -45.35% off the target high and 41.86% off the low.

Holley Inc. (HLLY) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Holley Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Holley Inc. (HLLY) shares have gone up 99.07% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 100.00% against 14.30. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to shrink -45.50% this quarter and then jump 166.70% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -4.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $171.58 million as predicted by 9 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 9 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $156.36 million by the end of Sep 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $179.42 million and $152.77 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -4.40% and then jump by 2.30% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return 160.90% in 2023.

HLLY Dividends

Holley Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in August. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Holley Inc. (NYSE:HLLY)’s Major holders

Holley Inc. insiders own 11.44% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 83.83%, with the float percentage being 94.66%. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 154 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 14.35 million shares (or 12.13% of all shares), a total value of $39.31 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 4.7 million shares, is of Allspring Global Investments Holdings, LLC’s that is approximately 3.97% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $12.88 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Holley Inc. (HLLY) shares are Virtus Equity Tr-Virtus KAR Small Cap Growth Fd and Allspring Special Small Cap Value Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2022 indicates that Virtus Equity Tr-Virtus KAR Small Cap Growth Fd owns about 10.61 million shares. This amounts to just over 8.97 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $22.49 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 5.5 million, or about 4.65% of the stock, which is worth about $11.99 million.