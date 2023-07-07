Hitek Global Inc. (NASDAQ: HKIT) On Thursday – Up 17.8 Percent From Lows, What To Expect Going Ahead?

During the recent session, Hitek Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HKIT)’s traded shares were 0.82 million. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $5.00, reflecting an intraday gain of 7.05% or $0.33. The 52-week high for the HKIT share is $11.46, that puts it down -129.2 from that peak though still a striking 17.8% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $4.11. The company’s market capitalization is $66.26M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 56310.0 shares, and the average trade volume was 65.67K shares over the past three months.

Hitek Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HKIT) trade information

Hitek Global Inc. (HKIT) registered a 7.05% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 7.05% in intraday trading to $5.00 this Thursday, 07/06/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -3.30%, and it has moved by -52.84% in 30 days. The short interest in Hitek Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HKIT) is 12950.0 shares and it means that shorts have 0.31 day(s) to cover.

HKIT Dividends

Hitek Global Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in August. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Hitek Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HKIT)’s Major holders

Hitek Global Inc. insiders own 60.78% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 0.00%, with the float percentage being 0.00%. Walleye Capital LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 0 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 50000.0 shares (or 0.33% of all shares), a total value of $0.26 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 34393.0 shares, is of Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp’s that is approximately 0.23% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $0.18 million.