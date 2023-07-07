Gorilla Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ: GRRR) Shares Have Been Down About -33.05% Year-To-Date Since The Beginning Of 2023

During the recent session, Gorilla Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:GRRR)’s traded shares were 104.25 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.06. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $5.43, reflecting an intraday gain of 159.81% or $3.34. The 52-week high for the GRRR share is $51.00, that puts it down -839.23 from that peak though still a striking 69.61% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.65. The company’s market capitalization is $136.64M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.3 million shares, and the average trade volume was 285.81K shares over the past three months.

Gorilla Technology Group Inc. (GRRR) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. GRRR has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.25.

Gorilla Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:GRRR) trade information

Gorilla Technology Group Inc. (GRRR) registered a 159.81% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 159.81% in intraday trading to $5.43 this Thursday, 07/06/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 156.13%, and it has moved by 172.86% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -46.56%. The short interest in Gorilla Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:GRRR) is 0.24 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.29 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $10.00, which implies an increase of 45.7% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $10.00 and $10.00 respectively. As a result, GRRR is trading at a discount of -84.16% off the target high and -84.16% off the low.

Gorilla Technology Group Inc. (GRRR) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Gorilla Technology Group Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Gorilla Technology Group Inc. (GRRR) shares have gone down -43.56% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 77.53% against 18.90.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $7.16 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $6.45 million by the end of Dec 2022.

While earnings are projected to return -943.60% in 2023.

GRRR Dividends

Gorilla Technology Group Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in August. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Gorilla Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:GRRR)’s Major holders

Gorilla Technology Group Inc. insiders own 36.35% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 15.44%, with the float percentage being 24.26%. Geode Capital Management, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 8 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 56158.0 shares (or 0.08% of all shares), a total value of $0.27 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 25591.0 shares, is of Citadel Advisors Llc’s that is approximately 0.04% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $0.12 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Gorilla Technology Group Inc. (GRRR) shares are Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF. Data provided on Feb 27, 2023 indicates that Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund owns about 41258.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.06 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.32 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 14900.0, or about 0.02% of the stock, which is worth about $71520.0.