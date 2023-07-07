For Risk-Tolerant Investors, Centene Corporation (NYSE: CNC) Stands Out As A Strong Investment Choice

During the last session, Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC)’s traded shares were 3.72 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.57. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $67.19, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.37% or -$0.25. The 52-week high for the CNC share is $98.53, that puts it down -46.64 from that peak though still a striking 8.71% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $61.34. The company’s market capitalization is $36.38B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.42 million shares, and the average trade volume was 3.18 million shares over the past three months.

Centene Corporation (CNC) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.10. CNC has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 22 analysts who have looked at this stock. 7 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 3 suggest Overweight, and 11 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $2.03.

Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) trade information

Centene Corporation (CNC) registered a -0.37% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.37% in intraday trading to $67.19 this Thursday, 07/06/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 1.65%, and it has moved by -0.22% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -20.72%. The short interest in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) is 6.31 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.89 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $82.95, which implies an increase of 19.0% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $71.00 and $110.00 respectively. As a result, CNC is trading at a discount of -63.71% off the target high and -5.67% off the low.

Centene Corporation (CNC) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Centene Corporation has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Centene Corporation (CNC) shares have gone down -15.74% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 11.25% against 17.60. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 14.70% this quarter and then jump 12.30% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 1.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $36.46 billion as predicted by 15 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 15 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $35.83 billion by the end of Sep 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $35.94 billion and $35.47 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 1.50% and then jump by 1.00% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 0.80%. While earnings are projected to return -9.50% in 2023, the next five years will return 11.26% per annum.

CNC Dividends

Centene Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings on July 28. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC)’s Major holders

Centene Corporation insiders own 0.65% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 97.28%, with the float percentage being 97.91%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 1,274 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 64.21 million shares (or 11.70% of all shares), a total value of $4.31 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 53.07 million shares, is of Capital World Investors’s that is approximately 9.67% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $3.57 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Centene Corporation (CNC) shares are Fundamental Investors Inc and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2023 indicates that Fundamental Investors Inc owns about 23.48 million shares. This amounts to just over 4.26 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.58 billion market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 17.21 million, or about 3.13% of the stock, which is worth about $1.16 billion.