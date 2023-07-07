First Solar Inc. (NASDAQ: FSLR) On Thursday – Up 68.06% From The Lows, What’s Next?

During the recent session, First Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)’s traded shares were 0.93 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.38. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $190.83, reflecting an intraday gain of 4.20% or $7.69. The 52-week high for the FSLR share is $232.00, that puts it down -21.57 from that peak though still a striking 68.06% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $60.96. The company’s market capitalization is $19.59B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.49 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.45 million shares over the past three months.

First Solar Inc. (FSLR) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.40. FSLR has a Sell rating from 2 analyst(s) out of 29 analysts who have looked at this stock. 12 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 3 suggest Overweight, and 11 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $First Solar, Inc.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

First Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) trade information

First Solar Inc. (FSLR) registered a 4.20% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 4.20% in intraday trading to $190.83 this Thursday, 07/06/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 3.71%, and it has moved by -3.04% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 188.44%. The short interest in First Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) is 3.69 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.74 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $224.00, which implies an increase of 14.81% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $157.56 and $334.00 respectively. As a result, FSLR is trading at a discount of -75.02% off the target high and 17.43% off the low.

First Solar Inc. (FSLR) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that First Solar Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. First Solar Inc. (FSLR) shares have gone up 30.01% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 1,902.44% against 33.30.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -16.80%. While earnings are projected to return -109.50% in 2023, the next five years will return 5.64% per annum.

FSLR Dividends

First Solar Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in August. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

First Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)’s Major holders

First Solar Inc. insiders own 5.27% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 84.94%, with the float percentage being 89.66%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 1,037 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 13.66 million shares (or 12.78% of all shares), a total value of $2.97 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 11.61 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 10.87% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $2.52 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of First Solar Inc. (FSLR) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 3.08 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.88 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $461.03 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.61 million, or about 2.44% of the stock, which is worth about $390.84 million.