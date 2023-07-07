Enphase Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: ENPH) Rose 5.72% From Its 52-Week Low; YTD Numbers Fall -39.09% – Here Are Some Things To Keep In Mind

During the last session, Enphase Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)’s traded shares were 3.04 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.48. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $161.38, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.40% or -$3.96. The 52-week high for the ENPH share is $339.92, that puts it down -110.63 from that peak though still a striking 5.72% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $152.15. The company’s market capitalization is $22.49B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 3.63 million shares, and the average trade volume was 3.91 million shares over the past three months.

Enphase Energy Inc. (ENPH) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.10. ENPH has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 40 analysts who have looked at this stock. 8 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 5 suggest Overweight, and 26 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $1.27.

Enphase Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) trade information

Enphase Energy Inc. (ENPH) registered a -2.40% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -2.40% in intraday trading to $161.38 this Thursday, 07/06/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -0.02%, and it has moved by -11.68% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -16.21%. The short interest in Enphase Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) is 6.85 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.36 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $247.31, which implies an increase of 34.75% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $169.00 and $317.00 respectively. As a result, ENPH is trading at a discount of -96.43% off the target high and -4.72% off the low.

Enphase Energy Inc. (ENPH) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Enphase Energy Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Enphase Energy Inc. (ENPH) shares have gone down -36.29% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 18.18% against 33.30. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 18.70% this quarter and then jump 9.60% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 30.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $725.46 million as predicted by 25 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 24 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $768.12 million by the end of Sep 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $530.2 million and $612.21 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 36.80% and then jump by 25.50% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 86.70%. While earnings are projected to return 170.30% in 2023, the next five years will return 18.86% per annum.

ENPH Dividends

Enphase Energy Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in August. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Enphase Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)’s Major holders

Enphase Energy Inc. insiders own 2.54% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 80.36%, with the float percentage being 82.45%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 1,438 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 15.82 million shares (or 11.55% of all shares), a total value of $3.33 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 14.88 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 10.86% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $3.13 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Enphase Energy Inc. (ENPH) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 4.13 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.02 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.09 billion market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3.16 million, or about 2.31% of the stock, which is worth about $838.29 million.