Does Paychex Inc.’s (NASDAQ:PAYX) Current Price Make It Worth Investing In?

During the last session, Paychex Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)’s traded shares were 3.53 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.97. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $113.72, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.74% or $0.84. The 52-week high for the PAYX share is $139.47, that puts it down -22.64 from that peak though still a striking 8.47% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $104.09. The company’s market capitalization is $41.51B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.33 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.14 million shares over the past three months.

Paychex Inc. (PAYX) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3.00. PAYX has a Sell rating from 3 analyst(s) out of 22 analysts who have looked at this stock. 14 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $1.12.

Paychex Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) trade information

Paychex Inc. (PAYX) registered a 0.74% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.74% in intraday trading to $113.72 this Thursday, 07/06/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 2.72%, and it has moved by 1.85% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -1.60%. The short interest in Paychex Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) is 8.85 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.5 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $118.50, which implies an increase of 4.03% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $103.00 and $135.00 respectively. As a result, PAYX is trading at a discount of -18.71% off the target high and 9.43% off the low.

Paychex Inc. (PAYX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Paychex Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Paychex Inc. (PAYX) shares have gone down -1.80% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 9.13% against -1.30. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 8.70% this quarter and then jump 10.10% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 6.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.29 billion as predicted by 13 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 13 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.27 billion by the end of Nov 2023.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 11.00%. While earnings are projected to return 26.60% in 2023, the next five years will return 9.21% per annum.

PAYX Dividends

Paychex Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between September 26 and October 02. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Paychex Inc. is 3.56, with the dividend yield indicating at 3.13 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Paychex Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)’s Major holders

Paychex Inc. insiders own 10.75% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 74.94%, with the float percentage being 83.97%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 1,859 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 30.84 million shares (or 8.56% of all shares), a total value of $3.51 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 30.83 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 8.55% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $3.51 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Paychex Inc. (PAYX) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 9.86 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.74 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.12 billion market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 7.42 million, or about 2.06% of the stock, which is worth about $843.24 million.