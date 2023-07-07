Could Otonomo Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: OTMO) Regain All Of Its Losses Given A -21.85% Dip From High?

During the last session, Otonomo Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:OTMO)’s traded shares were 1.09 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.84. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.35, reflecting an intraday loss of -3.26% or -$0.01. The 52-week high for the OTMO share is $1.15, that puts it down -228.57 from that peak though still a striking 42.86% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.20. The company’s market capitalization is $49.33M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.28 million shares, and the average trade volume was 146.92K shares over the past three months.

Otonomo Technologies Ltd. (OTMO) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. OTMO has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 0 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

Otonomo Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:OTMO) trade information

Otonomo Technologies Ltd. (OTMO) registered a -3.26% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -3.26% in intraday trading to $0.35 this Thursday, 07/06/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -7.95%, and it has moved by -5.71% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -66.69%. The short interest in Otonomo Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:OTMO) is 0.92 million shares and it means that shorts have 6.02 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $0.42, which implies an increase of 16.67% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $0.42 and $0.42 respectively. As a result, OTMO is trading at a discount of -20.0% off the target high and -20.0% off the low.

Otonomo Technologies Ltd. (OTMO) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Otonomo Technologies Ltd. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Otonomo Technologies Ltd. (OTMO) shares have gone down -14.83% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 4.88% against 18.70. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 188.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $3.1 million by the end of Jun 2023.

While earnings are projected to return -304.90% in 2023.

OTMO Dividends

Otonomo Technologies Ltd. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in August. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Otonomo Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:OTMO)’s Major holders

Otonomo Technologies Ltd. insiders own 24.30% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 44.94%, with the float percentage being 59.36%. Mithaq Capital Spc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 30 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 34.6 million shares (or 23.90% of all shares), a total value of $16.46 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 5.84 million shares, is of Cannell Capital LLC’s that is approximately 4.03% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $2.78 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Otonomo Technologies Ltd. (OTMO) shares are Fidelity Select Portfolios – Technology and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. Data provided on Feb 27, 2023 indicates that Fidelity Select Portfolios – Technology owns about 1.05 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.74 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.6 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 42044.0, or about 0.03% of the stock, which is worth about $23965.0.