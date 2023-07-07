Could COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ: CMPS) Regain All Of Its Losses Given A -21.85% Dip From High?

During the recent session, COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS)’s traded shares were 1.04 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.47. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $10.69, reflecting an intraday gain of 14.50% or $1.35. The 52-week high for the CMPS share is $21.50, that puts it down -101.12 from that peak though still a striking 34.8% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $6.97. The company’s market capitalization is $425.62M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.27 million shares, and the average trade volume was 208.72K shares over the past three months.

COMPASS Pathways plc (CMPS) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.60. CMPS has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 11 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 11 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.68.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS) trade information

COMPASS Pathways plc (CMPS) registered a 14.50% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 14.50% in intraday trading to $10.69 this Thursday, 07/06/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 33.51%, and it has moved by 30.26% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -12.41%. The short interest in COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS) is 2.43 million shares and it means that shorts have 13.49 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $42.30, which implies an increase of 74.73% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $19.00 and $120.00 respectively. As a result, CMPS is trading at a discount of -1022.54% off the target high and -77.74% off the low.

COMPASS Pathways plc (CMPS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that COMPASS Pathways plc has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. COMPASS Pathways plc (CMPS) shares have gone up 37.28% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -20.37% against 6.20. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to shrink -36.00% this quarter and then drop -55.80% in the quarter after that.

While earnings are projected to return -20.20% in 2023.

CMPS Dividends

COMPASS Pathways plc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between July 31 and August 04. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS)’s Major holders

COMPASS Pathways plc insiders own 45.42% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 20.83%, with the float percentage being 38.16%. ARK Investment Management, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 131 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 2.54 million shares (or 5.94% of all shares), a total value of $25.22 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.2 million shares, is of AGF Management Ltd.’s that is approximately 2.81% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $11.92 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of COMPASS Pathways plc (CMPS) shares are ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF and iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology ETF. Data provided on Mar 30, 2023 indicates that ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF owns about 2.52 million shares. This amounts to just over 5.91 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $25.01 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.25 million, or about 0.58% of the stock, which is worth about $2.05 million.