Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao (NYSE: CBD) Rose 41.47% From Its 52-Week Low, But YTD Numbers Rise 40.16%. Here’s What You Need To Know At This Time

During the recent session, Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao (NYSE:CBD)’s traded shares were 1.08 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.30. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $4.34, reflecting an intraday gain of 7.28% or $0.29. The 52-week high for the CBD share is $4.43, that puts it down -2.07 from that peak though still a striking 41.47% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.54. The company’s market capitalization is $977.22M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.33 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.05 million shares over the past three months.

Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao (CBD) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3.50. CBD has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 8 analysts who have looked at this stock. 5 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.01.

Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao (NYSE:CBD) trade information

Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao (CBD) registered a 7.28% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 7.28% in intraday trading to $4.34 this Thursday, 07/06/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 16.49%, and it has moved by 23.79% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 38.82%. The short interest in Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao (NYSE:CBD) is 0.4 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.65 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $4.20, which implies a decrease of -3.33% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $3.08 and $6.18 respectively. As a result, CBD is trading at a discount of -42.4% off the target high and 29.03% off the low.

Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao (CBD) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao (CBD) shares have gone up 41.99% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 24.19% against 11.20. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to shrink -98.10% this quarter and then drop -111.10% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -13.60% compared to the previous financial year.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -45.70%. While earnings are projected to return -112.70% in 2023.

CBD Dividends

Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao is due to release its next quarterly earnings in August. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao is 0.07, with the dividend yield indicating at 1.75 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao (NYSE:CBD)’s Major holders

Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao insiders own 0.00% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 4.53%, with the float percentage being 4.53%. Carronade Capital Management, Lp is the largest shareholder of the company, while 78 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 2.34 million shares (or 0.87% of all shares), a total value of $6.88 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.45 million shares, is of Citadel Advisors Llc’s that is approximately 0.54% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $4.27 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao (CBD) shares are Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx and Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF. Data provided on Jan 30, 2023 indicates that Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx owns about 0.48 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.18 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.93 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.39 million, or about 0.14% of the stock, which is worth about $1.14 million.