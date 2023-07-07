Chewy Inc. (NYSE: CHWY): Can A Stock That’s Down -0.84% YTD Still Be Considered In Loss Territory?

During the last session, Chewy Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)’s traded shares were 3.02 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.88. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $36.77, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.72% or -$1.03. The 52-week high for the CHWY share is $52.88, that puts it down -43.81 from that peak though still a striking 20.86% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $29.10. The company’s market capitalization is $15.85B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.64 million shares, and the average trade volume was 3.91 million shares over the past three months.

Chewy Inc. (CHWY) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.30. CHWY has a Sell rating from 2 analyst(s) out of 30 analysts who have looked at this stock. 13 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 2 suggest Overweight, and 13 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.04.

Chewy Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) trade information

Chewy Inc. (CHWY) registered a -2.72% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -2.72% in intraday trading to $36.77 this Thursday, 07/06/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -5.74%, and it has moved by -0.08% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -9.30%. The short interest in Chewy Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) is 18.7 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.76 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $42.13, which implies an increase of 12.72% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $6.00 and $56.00 respectively. As a result, CHWY is trading at a discount of -52.3% off the target high and 83.68% off the low.

Chewy Inc. (CHWY) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Chewy Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Chewy Inc. (CHWY) shares have gone up 3.69% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 5.66% against 2.00. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to shrink -180.00% this quarter and then drop -400.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 12.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $2.78 billion as predicted by 20 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 20 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $2.82 billion by the end of Oct 2023.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 15.60%. While earnings are projected to return 165.00% in 2023, the next five years will return 25.65% per annum.

CHWY Dividends

Chewy Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in August. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Chewy Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)’s Major holders

Chewy Inc. insiders own 17.52% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 96.15%, with the float percentage being 116.57%. Morgan Stanley is the largest shareholder of the company, while 544 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 17.16 million shares (or 14.76% of all shares), a total value of $641.47 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 16.53 million shares, is of Baillie Gifford and Company’s that is approximately 14.22% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $617.84 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Chewy Inc. (CHWY) shares are Vanguard U.S. Growth Fund and Morgan Stanley Inst Fd Inc-Growth Port. Data provided on Nov 29, 2022 indicates that Vanguard U.S. Growth Fund owns about 3.64 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.14 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $156.79 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3.59 million, or about 3.10% of the stock, which is worth about $133.13 million.