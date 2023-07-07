Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ: CERS) Continues To Thrive In 2023, As Its Stock Is Down -43.56% Year-To-Date

During the last session, Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS)’s traded shares were 2.34 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.03. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $2.06, reflecting an intraday loss of -8.85% or -$0.2. The 52-week high for the CERS share is $5.95, that puts it down -188.83 from that peak though still a striking 14.56% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.76. The company’s market capitalization is $373.50M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.18 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.24 million shares over the past three months.

Cerus Corporation (CERS) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.20. CERS has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 5 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.06.

Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS) trade information

Cerus Corporation (CERS) registered a -8.85% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -8.85% in intraday trading to $2.06 this Thursday, 07/06/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -15.92%, and it has moved by -8.85% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -64.11%. The short interest in Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS) is 6.12 million shares and it means that shorts have 4.08 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $7.63, which implies an increase of 73.0% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $3.00 and $11.50 respectively. As a result, CERS is trading at a discount of -458.25% off the target high and -45.63% off the low.

Cerus Corporation (CERS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Cerus Corporation has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Cerus Corporation (CERS) shares have gone down -44.92% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 4.17% against 20.00. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to shrink -20.00% this quarter and then jump 20.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 6.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $41.78 million as predicted by 4 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $46.73 million by the end of Sep 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $41 million and $44.13 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 1.90% and then jump by 5.90% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 15.40%. While earnings are projected to return 23.70% in 2023.

CERS Dividends

Cerus Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings in August. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS)’s Major holders

Cerus Corporation insiders own 3.14% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 82.73%, with the float percentage being 85.41%. ARK Investment Management, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 241 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 22.1 million shares (or 12.24% of all shares), a total value of $65.64 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 16.07 million shares, is of Baker Brothers Advisors, LLC’s that is approximately 8.90% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $47.72 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Cerus Corporation (CERS) shares are ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF and Primecap Odyssey Aggressive Growth Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2023 indicates that ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF owns about 14.36 million shares. This amounts to just over 8.08 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $42.64 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 8.85 million, or about 4.98% of the stock, which is worth about $27.79 million.