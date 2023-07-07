Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE: BORR) Is Down -3.35% In A Month. Could There Be Any Hope That It Will Rise Soon?

During the recent session, Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE:BORR)’s traded shares were 0.93 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.95. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $7.36, reflecting an intraday gain of 3.44% or $0.24. The 52-week high for the BORR share is $8.13, that puts it down -10.46 from that peak though still a striking 66.71% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.45. The company’s market capitalization is $1.74B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.23 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.32 million shares over the past three months.

Borr Drilling Limited (BORR) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. BORR has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 9 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 8 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.09.

Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE:BORR) trade information

Borr Drilling Limited (BORR) registered a 3.44% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 3.44% in intraday trading to $7.36 this Thursday, 07/06/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 0.07%, and it has moved by -3.35% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 102.89%. The short interest in Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE:BORR) is 11.61 million shares and it means that shorts have 11.25 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $9.29, which implies an increase of 20.78% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $8.08 and $10.06 respectively. As a result, BORR is trading at a discount of -36.68% off the target high and -9.78% off the low.

Borr Drilling Limited (BORR) estimates and forecasts

Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 108.30% this quarter and then jump 150.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 75.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $183 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $205 million by the end of Sep 2023.

While earnings are projected to return 124.40% in 2023.

BORR Dividends

Borr Drilling Limited is due to release its next quarterly earnings in August. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE:BORR)’s Major holders

Borr Drilling Limited insiders own 9.19% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 56.15%, with the float percentage being 61.83%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 159 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 13.06 million shares (or 5.14% of all shares), a total value of $99.01 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 9.14 million shares, is of Folketrygdfondet’s that is approximately 3.60% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $69.29 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Borr Drilling Limited (BORR) shares are iShares Russell 2000 ETF and New World Fund, Inc. Data provided on Feb 27, 2023 indicates that iShares Russell 2000 ETF owns about 4.46 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.75 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $32.23 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3.56 million, or about 1.40% of the stock, which is worth about $26.99 million.