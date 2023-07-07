Boom Or Bust: Where Does Aethlon Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: AEMD) Stock Go From Here?

During the last session, Aethlon Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD)’s traded shares were 8.03 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.25. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.43, reflecting an intraday gain of 25.00% or $0.09. The 52-week high for the AEMD share is $2.46, that puts it down -472.09 from that peak though still a striking 48.84% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.22. The company’s market capitalization is $10.33M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.01 million shares, and the average trade volume was 945.27K shares over the past three months.

Aethlon Medical Inc. (AEMD) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.50. AEMD has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 0 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.13.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Aethlon Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD) trade information

Aethlon Medical Inc. (AEMD) registered a 25.00% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 25.00% in intraday trading to $0.43 this Thursday, 07/06/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 1.09%, and it has moved by 26.68% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -57.92%. The short interest in Aethlon Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD) is 99150.0 shares and it means that shorts have 0.52 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $5.00, which implies an increase of 91.4% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $5.00 and $5.00 respectively. As a result, AEMD is trading at a discount of -1062.79% off the target high and -1062.79% off the low.

Aethlon Medical Inc. (AEMD) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Aethlon Medical Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Aethlon Medical Inc. (AEMD) shares have gone up 48.65% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 6.78% against 17.60. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 31.60% this quarter and then jump 22.20% in the quarter after that.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 39.00%. While earnings are projected to return 17.00% in 2023.

AEMD Dividends

Aethlon Medical Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between August 07 and August 11. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Aethlon Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD)’s Major holders

Aethlon Medical Inc. insiders own 1.04% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 5.81%, with the float percentage being 5.87%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 34 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 0.2 million shares (or 0.80% of all shares), a total value of $84212.0 in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.17 million shares, is of Geode Capital Management, LLC’s that is approximately 0.68% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $72006.0.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Aethlon Medical Inc. (AEMD) shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund owns about 0.19 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.83 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $81029.0 market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 88593.0, or about 0.39% of the stock, which is worth about $37652.0.