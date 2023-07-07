Arbor Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE: ABR) Is Up 7.74% In A Month. Could There Be Any Hope That It Will Rise Soon?

During the last session, Arbor Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:ABR)’s traded shares were 3.27 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.92. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $14.62, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.86% or -$0.43. The 52-week high for the ABR share is $16.77, that puts it down -14.71 from that peak though still a striking 30.92% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $10.10. The company’s market capitalization is $2.61B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 8.31 million shares, and the average trade volume was 4.96 million shares over the past three months.

Arbor Realty Trust Inc. (ABR) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.20. ABR has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 6 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.44.

Arbor Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:ABR) trade information

Arbor Realty Trust Inc. (ABR) registered a -2.86% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -2.86% in intraday trading to $14.62 this Thursday, 07/06/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 1.60%, and it has moved by 7.74% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 6.79%. The short interest in Arbor Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:ABR) is 29.54 million shares and it means that shorts have 9.76 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $14.75, which implies an increase of 0.88% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $11.50 and $17.50 respectively. As a result, ABR is trading at a discount of -19.7% off the target high and 21.34% off the low.

Arbor Realty Trust Inc. (ABR) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Arbor Realty Trust Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Arbor Realty Trust Inc. (ABR) shares have gone up 7.90% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at -10.31% against -10.50. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 7.30% this quarter and then jump 22.20% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 12.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $98.33 million as predicted by 5 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 5 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $97.11 million by the end of Sep 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $94.26 million and $86 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 4.30% and then jump by 12.90% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 6.50%. While earnings are projected to return -29.70% in 2023, the next five years will return 8.00% per annum.

ABR Dividends

Arbor Realty Trust Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between July 27 and July 31. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Arbor Realty Trust Inc. is 1.68, with the dividend yield indicating at 11.49 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Arbor Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:ABR)’s Major holders

Arbor Realty Trust Inc. insiders own 2.14% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 47.45%, with the float percentage being 48.49%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 350 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 16.1 million shares (or 8.89% of all shares), a total value of $235.34 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 16.05 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 8.86% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $234.67 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Arbor Realty Trust Inc. (ABR) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 4.87 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.65 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $71.23 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 4.2 million, or about 2.28% of the stock, which is worth about $61.37 million.