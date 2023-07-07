agilon health inc. (NYSE: AGL)’s Stock Is Down -30.08% Since The Beginning Of The Year, Likely To Sustain The Trend In 2023

During the last session, agilon health inc. (NYSE:AGL)’s traded shares were 3.17 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.95. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $16.67, reflecting an intraday loss of -3.42% or -$0.59. The 52-week high for the AGL share is $29.44, that puts it down -76.6 from that peak though still a striking 10.02% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $15.00. The company’s market capitalization is $7.03B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.96 million shares, and the average trade volume was 3.51 million shares over the past three months.

agilon health inc. (AGL) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.70. AGL has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 16 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 14 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.03.

agilon health inc. (NYSE:AGL) trade information

agilon health inc. (AGL) registered a -3.42% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -3.42% in intraday trading to $16.67 this Thursday, 07/06/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -4.42%, and it has moved by -19.51% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -30.08%. The short interest in agilon health inc. (NYSE:AGL) is 34.51 million shares and it means that shorts have 6.81 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $30.11, which implies an increase of 44.64% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $22.50 and $41.00 respectively. As a result, AGL is trading at a discount of -145.95% off the target high and -34.97% off the low.

agilon health inc. (AGL) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that agilon health inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. agilon health inc. (AGL) shares have gone up 3.93% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 61.54% against 6.10. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 40.00% this quarter and then jump 42.90% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 63.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.11 billion as predicted by 15 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 15 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.1 billion by the end of Sep 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $670.13 million and $694.86 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 65.70% and then jump by 58.70% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return 75.90% in 2023.

AGL Dividends

agilon health inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in August. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

agilon health inc. (NYSE:AGL)’s Major holders

agilon health inc. insiders own 1.09% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 106.14%, with the float percentage being 107.30%. Clayton, Dubilier & Rice, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 261 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 194.61 million shares (or 46.91% of all shares), a total value of $4.62 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 54.66 million shares, is of FMR, LLC’s that is approximately 13.18% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $1.3 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of agilon health inc. (AGL) shares are New Economy Fund (The) and Vanguard Specialized-Health Care Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2023 indicates that New Economy Fund (The) owns about 14.5 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.50 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $344.44 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 14.27 million, or about 3.44% of the stock, which is worth about $310.42 million.