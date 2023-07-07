A Quick Glance At The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR) Stock: It Is up 11.59% From Its 52-Week Low; YTD, It Is Up 6.08 Percent

During the last session, The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)’s traded shares were 3.89 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.48. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $47.29, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.53% or $0.25. The 52-week high for the KR share is $52.00, that puts it down -9.96 from that peak though still a striking 11.59% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $41.81. The company’s market capitalization is $34.57B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 4.18 million shares, and the average trade volume was 5.36 million shares over the past three months.

The Kroger Co. (KR) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.40. KR has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 23 analysts who have looked at this stock. 11 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 2 suggest Overweight, and 9 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.91.

The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) trade information

The Kroger Co. (KR) registered a 0.53% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.53% in intraday trading to $47.29 this Thursday, 07/06/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 0.25%, and it has moved by 2.47% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 0.13%. The short interest in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) is 18.99 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.87 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $51.91, which implies an increase of 8.9% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $42.00 and $65.00 respectively. As a result, KR is trading at a discount of -37.45% off the target high and 11.19% off the low.

The Kroger Co. (KR) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that The Kroger Co. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. The Kroger Co. (KR) shares have gone up 6.34% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 6.86% against 9.90. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 1.10% this quarter and then jump 4.50% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 2.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $34.13 billion as predicted by 14 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 14 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $34.19 billion by the end of Oct 2023.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 23.40%. While earnings are projected to return 40.70% in 2023, the next five years will return 8.00% per annum.

KR Dividends

The Kroger Co. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in August. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for The Kroger Co. is 1.16, with the dividend yield indicating at 2.45 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)’s Major holders

The Kroger Co. insiders own 0.67% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 80.98%, with the float percentage being 81.53%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 1,457 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 82.68 million shares (or 11.52% of all shares), a total value of $4.08 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 63.39 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 8.83% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $3.13 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of The Kroger Co. (KR) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 19.59 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.73 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $873.18 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 15.0 million, or about 2.09% of the stock, which is worth about $668.56 million.