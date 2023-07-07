A -77.78% Or Greater Growth Is Projected For Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE: SAND)

During the recent session, Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND)’s traded shares were 1.4 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.95. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $5.22, reflecting an intraday gain of 5.24% or $0.26. The 52-week high for the SAND share is $6.72, that puts it down -28.74 from that peak though still a striking 13.6% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $4.51. The company’s market capitalization is $1.48B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.5 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.49 million shares over the past three months.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (SAND) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.20. SAND has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 10 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 2 suggest Overweight, and 8 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.02.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND) trade information

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (SAND) registered a 5.24% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 5.24% in intraday trading to $5.22 this Thursday, 07/06/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 4.40%, and it has moved by -3.69% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -9.06%. The short interest in Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND) is 9.01 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.88 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $8.04, which implies an increase of 35.07% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $6.50 and $9.28 respectively. As a result, SAND is trading at a discount of -77.78% off the target high and -24.52% off the low.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (SAND) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Sandstorm Gold Ltd. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (SAND) shares have gone down -7.28% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -9.09% against 21.50. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to shrink -90.00% this quarter and then drop -33.30% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 15.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $45 million as predicted by 2 analyst(s).

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 58.31%. While earnings are projected to return -72.70% in 2023.

SAND Dividends

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in August. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND)’s Major holders

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. insiders own 1.10% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 59.76%, with the float percentage being 60.43%. Orion Resource Partners (usa) Lp is the largest shareholder of the company, while 277 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 47.97 million shares (or 16.06% of all shares), a total value of $278.71 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 31.38 million shares, is of Van Eck Associates Corporation’s that is approximately 10.50% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $182.32 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (SAND) shares are VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Gold Miners ETF and VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF. Data provided on Mar 30, 2023 indicates that VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Gold Miners ETF owns about 17.47 million shares. This amounts to just over 5.85 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $101.48 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 10.96 million, or about 3.67% of the stock, which is worth about $63.66 million.