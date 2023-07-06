Year-To-Date, Kinder Morgan Inc. (NYSE: KMI) Price Has Decrease -5.53%. Does Trouble Ahead?

During the last session, Kinder Morgan Inc. (NYSE:KMI)’s traded shares were 12.97 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.93. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $17.08, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.99% or -$0.17. The 52-week high for the KMI share is $19.35, that puts it down -13.29 from that peak though still a striking 6.79% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $15.92. The company’s market capitalization is $37.86B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 13.56 million shares, and the average trade volume was 12.78 million shares over the past three months.

Kinder Morgan Inc. (KMI) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.70. KMI has a Sell rating from 2 analyst(s) out of 20 analysts who have looked at this stock. 13 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 4 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.24.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Kinder Morgan Inc. (NYSE:KMI) trade information

Kinder Morgan Inc. (KMI) registered a -0.99% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.99% in intraday trading to $17.08 this Wednesday, 07/05/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 1.67%, and it has moved by 1.97% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 0.59%. The short interest in Kinder Morgan Inc. (NYSE:KMI) is 39.93 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.95 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $20.23, which implies an increase of 15.57% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $18.00 and $23.00 respectively. As a result, KMI is trading at a discount of -34.66% off the target high and -5.39% off the low.

Kinder Morgan Inc. (KMI) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Kinder Morgan Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Kinder Morgan Inc. (KMI) shares have gone down -5.53% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at -6.03% against -10.90. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to shrink -11.10% this quarter and then jump 4.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -3.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $4.61 billion as predicted by 5 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 5 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $5.06 billion by the end of Sep 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $5.15 billion and $5.18 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -10.50% and then drop by -2.20% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 32.40%. While earnings are projected to return 43.70% in 2023, the next five years will return -6.40% per annum.

KMI Dividends

Kinder Morgan Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in August. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Kinder Morgan Inc. is 1.13, with the dividend yield indicating at 6.62 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Kinder Morgan Inc. (NYSE:KMI)’s Major holders