Will Avalo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: AVTX) Stock Boom Or Bust From Here?

During the last session, Avalo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTX)’s traded shares were 2.59 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.31. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.36, reflecting an intraday gain of 2.56% or $0.01. The 52-week high for the AVTX share is $7.13, that puts it down -1880.56 from that peak though still a striking 8.33% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.33. The company’s market capitalization is $5.45M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 6.0 million shares, and the average trade volume was 998.86K shares over the past three months.

Avalo Therapeutics Inc. (AVTX) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3.00. AVTX has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 2 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 0 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.8.

Avalo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTX) trade information

Avalo Therapeutics Inc. (AVTX) registered a 2.56% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.56% in intraday trading to $0.36 this Wednesday, 07/05/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -16.28%, and it has moved by -87.54% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -94.23%. The short interest in Avalo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTX) is 38560.0 shares and it means that shorts have 0.27 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $0.75, which implies an increase of 52.0% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $0.75 and $0.75 respectively. As a result, AVTX is trading at a discount of -108.33% off the target high and -108.33% off the low.

Avalo Therapeutics Inc. (AVTX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Avalo Therapeutics Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Avalo Therapeutics Inc. (AVTX) shares have gone down -92.86% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 7.00% against 12.60. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 42.00% this quarter and then drop -373.50% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -89.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $500k as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $500k by the end of Sep 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $1.03 million and $1.08 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -51.60% and then drop by -53.70% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -20.00%. While earnings are projected to return 56.30% in 2023.

AVTX Dividends

Avalo Therapeutics Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between August 02 and August 07. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Avalo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTX)’s Major holders

Avalo Therapeutics Inc. insiders own 11.62% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 56.56%, with the float percentage being 63.99%. Armistice Capital, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 41 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 4.42 million shares (or 33.45% of all shares), a total value of $1.59 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.1 million shares, is of Point72 Asset Management, L.P.’s that is approximately 8.34% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $0.4 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Avalo Therapeutics Inc. (AVTX) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 0.12 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.91 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $43135.0 market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 72041.0, or about 0.55% of the stock, which is worth about $25934.0.