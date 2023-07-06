Why HUYA Inc. (NYSE: HUYA) Should Be On Your Watchlist

During the last session, HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA)’s traded shares were 0.54 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.78. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $3.60, reflecting an intraday loss of -3.49% or -$0.13. The 52-week high for the HUYA share is $6.49, that puts it down -80.28 from that peak though still a striking 54.44% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.64. The company’s market capitalization is $873.22M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.61 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.39 million shares over the past three months.

HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA) trade information

HUYA Inc. (HUYA) registered a -3.49% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -3.49% in intraday trading to $3.60 this Wednesday, 07/05/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -2.70%, and it has moved by 12.50% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -11.98%. The short interest in HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA) is 3.12 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.87 day(s) to cover.

HUYA Inc. (HUYA) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that HUYA Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. HUYA Inc. (HUYA) shares have gone down -8.86% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 88.24% against 25.20. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -13.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $269.75 million as predicted by 5 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $300.35 million by the end of Sep 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $316.13 million and $347.77 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -14.70% and then drop by -13.60% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -32.20%. While earnings are projected to return -183.80% in 2023.

HUYA Dividends

HUYA Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between August 14 and August 18. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA)’s Major holders

HUYA Inc. insiders own 0.00% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 48.95%, with the float percentage being 48.95%. Morgan Stanley is the largest shareholder of the company, while 119 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 14.87 million shares (or 16.62% of all shares), a total value of $53.54 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 8.53 million shares, is of Nuveen Asset Management, LLC’s that is approximately 9.53% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $30.73 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of HUYA Inc. (HUYA) shares are College Retirement Equities Fund-Stock Account and TIAA-CREF Funds-Emerging Markets Equity Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2022 indicates that College Retirement Equities Fund-Stock Account owns about 4.18 million shares. This amounts to just over 4.69 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $15.04 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3.78 million, or about 4.24% of the stock, which is worth about $13.61 million.