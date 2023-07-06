What To Expect Going Ahead For Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ: AMRN) Given Its 1.71 Percent Gain On Wednesday?

During the last session, Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN)’s traded shares were 1.01 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.78. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.19, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.71% or $0.02. The 52-week high for the AMRN share is $2.23, that puts it down -87.39 from that peak though still a striking 12.61% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.04. The company’s market capitalization is $448.99M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.01 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.21 million shares over the past three months.

Amarin Corporation plc (AMRN) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.60. AMRN has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 5 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.03.

Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) trade information

Amarin Corporation plc (AMRN) registered a 1.71% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.71% in intraday trading to $1.19 this Wednesday, 07/05/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 2.59%, and it has moved by -7.03% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -17.36%. The short interest in Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) is 19.88 million shares and it means that shorts have 11.46 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $2.70, which implies an increase of 55.93% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $1.50 and $5.00 respectively. As a result, AMRN is trading at a discount of -320.17% off the target high and -26.05% off the low.

Amarin Corporation plc (AMRN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Amarin Corporation plc has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Amarin Corporation plc (AMRN) shares have gone down -1.65% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 33.33% against 11.50. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 83.30% this quarter and then drop -300.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -14.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $79.58 million as predicted by 5 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 5 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $76.64 million by the end of Sep 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $94.44 million and $88.24 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -15.70% and then drop by -13.10% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -3.40%. While earnings are projected to return 34.60% in 2023, the next five years will return 38.90% per annum.

AMRN Dividends

Amarin Corporation plc is due to release its next quarterly earnings on May 03. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN)’s Major holders

Amarin Corporation plc insiders own 0.48% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 34.57%, with the float percentage being 34.74%. Eversept Partners, LP is the largest shareholder of the company, while 239 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 14.61 million shares (or 14.79% of all shares), a total value of $21.92 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 12.0 million shares, is of Kynam Capital Management, LP’s that is approximately 12.15% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $18.0 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Amarin Corporation plc (AMRN) shares are Northern Lights Fd Tr-13D Activist Fd and Legg Mason Clearbridge Small Cap Value Fd. Data provided on Dec 30, 2022 indicates that Northern Lights Fd Tr-13D Activist Fd owns about 2.03 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.05 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $2.45 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.53 million, or about 0.54% of the stock, which is worth about $0.64 million.