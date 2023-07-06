What Should You Do With Ra Medical Systems Inc (AMEX: RMED) At Current Prices?

During the last session, Ra Medical Systems Inc (AMEX:RMED)’s traded shares were 1.03 million, with the beta value of the company hitting -0.00. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.85, reflecting an intraday loss of -4.48% or -$0.04. The 52-week high for the RMED share is $29.50, that puts it down -3370.59 from that peak though still a striking -3.53% loss since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.88. The company’s market capitalization is $4.50M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.03 million shares, and the average trade volume was 209.23K shares over the past three months.

Ra Medical Systems Inc (RMED) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.00. RMED has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.3.

Ra Medical Systems Inc (AMEX:RMED) trade information

Ra Medical Systems Inc (RMED) registered a -4.48% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -4.48% in intraday trading to $0.85 this Wednesday, 07/05/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -13.26%, and it has moved by -19.04% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -94.59%. The short interest in Ra Medical Systems Inc (AMEX:RMED) is 66660.0 shares and it means that shorts have 0.83 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $7.00, which implies an increase of 87.86% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $7.00 and $7.00 respectively. As a result, RMED is trading at a discount of -723.53% off the target high and -723.53% off the low.

Ra Medical Systems Inc (RMED) estimates and forecasts

Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 97.80% this quarter and then jump 98.30% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 13,685.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $210k as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $680k by the end of Sep 2023.

While earnings are projected to return 90.40% in 2023.

RMED Dividends

Ra Medical Systems Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings in August. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Ra Medical Systems Inc (AMEX:RMED)’s Major holders

Ra Medical Systems Inc insiders own 25.42% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 11.59%, with the float percentage being 15.54%. Spire Wealth Management is the largest shareholder of the company, while 13 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 20765.0 shares (or 0.03% of all shares), a total value of $0.12 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 4000.0 shares, is of Clear Street Markets, LLC’s that is approximately 0.01% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $23960.0.

Data provided on Sep 29, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund owns about 4346.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.01 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $26032.0 market value.