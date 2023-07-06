What Should You Do With Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ: KZIA) At Current Prices?

During the recent session, Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:KZIA)’s traded shares were 8.12 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.11. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $1.11, reflecting an intraday loss of -5.13% or -$0.06. The 52-week high for the KZIA share is $4.75, that puts it down -327.93 from that peak though still a striking 54.95% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.50. The company’s market capitalization is $25.46M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 12860.0 shares, and the average trade volume was 27.94K shares over the past three months.

Kazia Therapeutics Limited (KZIA) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. KZIA has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 2 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:KZIA) trade information

Kazia Therapeutics Limited (KZIA) registered a -5.13% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -5.13% in intraday trading to $1.11 this Wednesday, 07/05/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -5.13%, and it has moved by -7.50% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -73.57%. The short interest in Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:KZIA) is 0.14 million shares and it means that shorts have 8.67 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $2.00, which implies an increase of 44.5% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $2.00 and $2.00 respectively. As a result, KZIA is trading at a discount of -80.18% off the target high and -80.18% off the low.

Kazia Therapeutics Limited (KZIA) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Kazia Therapeutics Limited has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Kazia Therapeutics Limited (KZIA) shares have gone up 105.44% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 54.07% against 11.60.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 3.20%. While earnings are projected to return -160.00% in 2023.

KZIA Dividends

Kazia Therapeutics Limited is due to release its next quarterly earnings in August. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:KZIA)’s Major holders

Kazia Therapeutics Limited insiders own 0.00% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 1.89%, with the float percentage being 1.89%. Morgan Stanley is the largest shareholder of the company, while 14 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 0.2 million shares (or 0.87% of all shares), a total value of $0.21 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 68224.0 shares, is of Acadian Asset Management. LLC’s that is approximately 0.30% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $70277.0.

Data provided on Feb 27, 2023 indicates that Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund owns about 4948.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.02 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $4552.0 market value.