Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) Has Gained 5.30% YTD: Is There Trouble Ahead?

During the last session, Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)’s traded shares were 15.72 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.12. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $43.48, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.18% or $0.08. The 52-week high for the WFC share is $48.84, that puts it down -12.33 from that peak though still a striking 18.93% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $35.25. The company’s market capitalization is $156.11B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 15.05 million shares, and the average trade volume was 21.63 million shares over the past three months.

Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. WFC has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 30 analysts who have looked at this stock. 7 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 5 suggest Overweight, and 18 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $1.19.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) trade information

Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) registered a 0.18% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.18% in intraday trading to $43.48 this Wednesday, 07/05/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 6.28%, and it has moved by 5.43% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 8.92%. The short interest in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) is 32.02 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.6 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $48.65, which implies an increase of 10.63% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $36.00 and $65.00 respectively. As a result, WFC is trading at a discount of -49.49% off the target high and 17.2% off the low.

Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Wells Fargo & Company has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) shares have gone up 5.30% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 48.41% against 0.10. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 60.80% this quarter and then jump 38.80% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 8.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $20.07 billion as predicted by 18 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 17 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $19.69 billion by the end of Sep 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $17.03 billion and $18.77 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 17.90% and then jump by 4.90% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -2.70%. While earnings are projected to return -36.40% in 2023, the next five years will return 5.68% per annum.

WFC Dividends

Wells Fargo & Company is due to release its next quarterly earnings on July 14. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Wells Fargo & Company is 1.20, with the dividend yield indicating at 2.76 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)’s Major holders

Wells Fargo & Company insiders own 0.09% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 76.09%, with the float percentage being 76.16%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 2,539 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 335.44 million shares (or 8.94% of all shares), a total value of $14.58 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 271.63 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 7.24% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $11.81 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 115.81 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.07 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $5.04 billion market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 88.09 million, or about 2.33% of the stock, which is worth about $3.83 billion.