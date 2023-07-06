The Time Is Right To Purchase Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: PBTS)

During the recent session, Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:PBTS)’s traded shares were 0.65 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.84. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $0.69, reflecting an intraday loss of -8.26% or -$0.06. The 52-week high for the PBTS share is $66.30, that puts it down -9508.7 from that peak though still a striking -4.35% loss since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.72. The company’s market capitalization is $23.40M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.64 million shares, and the average trade volume was 557.78K shares over the past three months.

Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (PBTS) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. PBTS has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:PBTS) trade information

Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (PBTS) registered a -8.26% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -8.26% in intraday trading to $0.69 this Wednesday, 07/05/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -31.15%, and it has moved by -59.74% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -96.58%. The short interest in Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:PBTS) is 0.28 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.67 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $210.00, which implies an increase of 99.67% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $210.00 and $210.00 respectively. As a result, PBTS is trading at a discount of -30334.78% off the target high and -30334.78% off the low.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -19.60%. While earnings are projected to return -4.00% in 2023.

PBTS Dividends

Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in August. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:PBTS)’s Major holders